Government unveils new laws for IoT and internet-connected devices
Government IoT proposals would introduce security labeling to internet-connected devices
Industrial IoT threatened by connectivity challenges
Logistics firms are struggling with IoT connectivity challenges
Disconnected thinking: Why are we managing optimised systems with dated human mindsets?
The human minds controlling increasingly smart systems need to shape up and be remodelled, argues Peter Cochrane
Backbytes: Samsung doubles-down on ghastly internet-connected fridges
Taking no notice of us, Samsung introduces connected refrigerators you can talk to
Intel unveils 14-nanometre Atom intended for Internet of Things applications
The Atom, originally designed for netbooks, is now being repurposed for connected devices
DDoS attack that took down Dyn DNS service blamed on Mirai IoT botnet
Attack that took major websites offline blamed on insecure connected devices
Apple Watches follow smartphones into the banned list for cabinet and other government meetings
Government security fears over hacked connected devices
Virtual reality on the rise as HTC Vive nets 15,000 pre-orders
The Vive was sold at a rate of 25 per second despite its hefty cost
UK driverless car projects awarded £20m in government funding
Eight UK driverless car projects to research communication between vehicles and infrastructure
Lo and Behold: Werner Herzog on why he saw the internet as 'a whole new continent' he needed to explore
Computing goes to Sundance and sits down with the director of the most radical film yet made about the connected world
Internet of Things and cognitive computing can 'change the world', claims Allianz Global CIO
IoT can improve all businesses, claims Dr Ralf Schneider
IBM opens Watson Internet of Things global HQ in Munich to drive cognitive computing research
Watson IoT will 'generate new insights to benefit business and society alike', claims IBM's Harriet Green
Internet of Things data deluge could lead to security concerns, warns report
Businesses are concerned that rising data volumes as a result of the Internet of Things will overwhelm networks and lead to security concerns
Internet of Things home appliances leaving users vulnerable to cyber attacks, warns Kaspersky
Coffee machines, baby monitors and home security systems all have security vulnerabilities, say researchers
Williams Martini Racing IT director Graeme Hackland: 'If we're not at the forefront of technology, we won't win'
Hackland tells Danny Palmer how data analytics and a partnership with BT have helped transform the F1 team and how machine learning, IoT and cloud bring further benefits
How Williams Martini Racing will use machine learning and the Internet of Things
'There are lots of areas we can apply machine learning,' says Williams IT director Graeme Hackland
Staffordshire Police look to EE 4G, Internet of Things and connected devices to help fight crime
'My aspiration is for Staffordshire to be the most technologically advanced police service by 2016,' says Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis
Half of UK consumers under 44 would consider buying smart-home devices, survey
Purchase of a home hub likely to get the market rolling says CP Consulting
As PC sales slip, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell band together for 'PC Does What?' campaign
Unholy alliance tries to revitalise the market
Amazon unveils AWS Internet of Things platform for connecting cloud devices
Cloud connection service customers already include Philips and NASA
IBM and ARM partner to 'accelerate delivery of Internet of Things'
Deal will allow products powered by ARM mbed-enabled chips to automatically register with the IBM IoT Foundation and connect with IBM analytics services
AT&T Internet of Things connectivity gives irrigation firm HydroPoint 'visibility it didn't have before'
HydroPoint president and CEO Chris Spain tells Computing IoT has improved water management
Why Apple Watch and Apple Pay 'fit well' with Just Eat
'We want to be available to the customer wherever they are, on whatever device they have,' says Just Eat CTO Carlos Morgado
Internet of Things undermined by a lack of standards, warns Pentaho VP EMEA Paul Scholey
While Hadoop provides a popular analytics foundation for connected devices' data, there are few other standards supporting the Internet of Things