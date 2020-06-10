connected car
France Telecom, Peugeot and Ericsson to trial 5G in connected cars
5G connected-car trials on three kilometre section of French roads declared a success
UK driverless car projects awarded £20m in government funding
Eight UK driverless car projects to research communication between vehicles and infrastructure
Volvo partners with Nvidia to develop AI for self-driving cars
No one will get mown down by a Volvo by 2020, promises Swedish car maker's Marcus Rothoff
Internet of Things data deluge could lead to security concerns, warns report
Businesses are concerned that rising data volumes as a result of the Internet of Things will overwhelm networks and lead to security concerns
Toyota to invest $1bn in artificial intelligence with new research facility
New Silicon Valley based Toyota Research Institute aims to use AI and robotics to make driving safer
Williams Martini Racing IT director Graeme Hackland: 'If we're not at the forefront of technology, we won't win'
Hackland tells Danny Palmer how data analytics and a partnership with BT have helped transform the F1 team and how machine learning, IoT and cloud bring further benefits
Volvo partners with Inrix to provide real-time analytics for drivers
Big data firm will help provide real-time traffic information in global partnership with car manufacturer
Staffordshire Police look to EE 4G, Internet of Things and connected devices to help fight crime
'My aspiration is for Staffordshire to be the most technologically advanced police service by 2016,' says Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis
Fifty billion connected devices will generate more than 35 billion petabytes of data, says Pentaho's Paul Scholey
Volvo to use the Internet of Things so that by 2020 no one will be killed in their cars (if Volvo's still going by then)
Google self-driving cars set to be tested on public roads
Chris Urmson, director of Google's Self-Driving Car Project, says test vehicles will have drivers on board in the event of an emergency
Is your job at risk from AI? What artificial intelligence means for the enterprise
While AI in the workplace will increase productivity, it will also mean the end for many careers...
Volvo gives green light for 'shopping delivery to your car' service
After a successful pilot of Roam Delivery, car giant is in talks with a Swedish start-up that can keep fresh groceries cool for 24 hours