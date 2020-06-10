Compuware
BMC buys Compuware from Thoma Bravo in mainframe software market consolidation deal
KKR-owned BMC Software to create mainframe giant with acquisition of Thoma Bravo-owned Compuware
Micro Focus shares plunge 30 per cent following profits warning
CEO Stephen Murdoch launches strategic review after disclosing that revenues could fall by up to eight per cent
Doing DevOps? Start with the mainframe, suggests Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley
The mainframe is here to stay because it does things better than other platforms in terms of transactions, efficiency, reliability, and security, says O'Malley
"Call me Dave": Dynatrace brings Alexa-supported voice recognition to performance management consoles
Dynatrace introduces Davis, an AI-powered virtual assistant for the IT department
Informatica follows Dell, BMC Software, Compuware and Tibco into private equity takeover
Another technology company goes private
Compuware: When one becomes two
After 40 years, Compuware is splitting up and going private - with the promise of more innovation for customers
BMC Software, Compuware and now Tibco: Why are more and more software companies being taken over by private equity?
Private equity investors have got their eyes set on under-performing companies in the software sector
Report: Bain, Golden Gate to buy BMC software for $6.5bn
Private equity group is most likely to reach deal with systems management software firm
BMC Software to go private as private equity firms form buy-out consortiums
Payday imminent for activist 'hedge fund' that forced BMC into sale