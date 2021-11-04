Computer Security Initiative Consultancy

US blacklists four surveillance and hacking tools suppliers, including NSO

Threats and Risks

US blacklists four surveillance and hacking tools suppliers, including NSO

Israeli firm Candiru, Russian security vendor Positive Technologies and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy also sanctioned

clock 04 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Who is writing our digital future? And why that matters...

29 October 2021 • 5 min read
02

Trojan Source bug in most compilers could let adversaries launch powerful supply-chain attacks

01 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Apple's app tracking policy cost four social media platforms nearly $10 billion

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Facebook rebrands as Meta

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Jewellery firm Graff suffers ransomware attack, hackers begin leaking client details

02 November 2021 • 3 min read