Computer Science

Careers and Skills

Demand for tech courses on the rise in British universities

The popularity of tech-based higher education subjects is climbing sharply, with acceptances to AI courses rising 400 per cent in the last decade

clock 08 February 2021 • 2 min read

Communications

Astronomers prove that Einstein's theory of relativity holds up even for massive three-star system

Astronomers confirm that all objects fall the same way regardless of mass or composition

clock 06 July 2018 •

Hardware

'Unexpected' magnetisation effect may point to a new generation of low power non-volatile memory

Researchers find they can change the magnetisation of a thin magnetic layer using current alone

clock 19 March 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Researchers uncover "unexpected effect" that could help create low-power memory modules

New process could lead to much lower-power memory and computing devices

clock 19 March 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Start-up claims carbon nano-tube membrane breakthrough will enable fuels with CO2 removed from the air to be developed

Carbon nanotube breakthrough could enable petrol, diesel and jet fuel to be made from CO2 removed from the air, claims start-up

clock 12 March 2018 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

Scientists solve mystery of how magnetic waves help the sun maintain its 15 million degree temperature

75-year mystery solved by Queen's University Belfast physicists

clock 08 March 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Researchers develop conductive material that could pave way for new electronic devices

Yale University researchers develop a new gallium arsenide-based semiconductor material

clock 12 January 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

Magneto-electric memory technique developed that could boost PC and smartphone capacities

University of Wisconsin-Madison suggests both electric and magneto-electric techniques could boost PC and smartphone memory

clock 01 December 2017 • 2 min read

Careers and Skills

Studying engineering and technology at university can make you rich(ish)

Technical graduates are among the top earners in the UK

clock 17 November 2017 • 2 min read

Education

Half of English schools fail to offer Computer Science at GCSE, claims Royal Society report

Pupils being deprived of opportunity to learn computer science, warns Royal Society

clock 10 November 2017 • 3 min read
