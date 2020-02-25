Computer Misuse Act
TalkTalk hackers jailed over 2015 data breach that affected 1.6 million customers
Matthew Hanley and Connor Allsopp sentenced to 12 months and eight months respectively
Norwich Airport and hospital hacker, 'His Royal Gingerness', jailed
Daniel Devereux also has to follow a strict set of rules when using a smartphone, tablet or laptop under a first-of-its-kind criminal behaviour order
Second suspect arrested over TalkTalk cyber attack
Gang behind DroidJack Android Trojan also arrested in pan-European operation
TalkTalk's lessons for cyber security
All companies are technology companies - and need to make security a priority with an investment to match, not an after-thought
2.5 million cyber crimes committed in UK in a year, says Office for National Statistics
...but figures don't paint whole picture, argue security experts
Former IT director jailed for hacking into 900 Aviva mobile devices
Richard Neale sentenced to 18 months in prison after 'revenge hack'
FAST takes software piracy fight to the north
Anti-piracy body teams up with Trading Standards in the North West to highlight dangers of using unlicensed software
Credit Market Analysis saves £2.5m with virtualisation
Financial markets data provider took on virtualisation solution from Compellent three years ago
Computer Misuse Act prosecution numbers falling
Only 10 people were prosecuted successfully from 19 cases brought under the Act in 2007
Act now to end the high cost of calling mobiles
UK businesses have to waste precious funds on inflated calling costs. David Harrington wants your help to stop this