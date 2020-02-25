Computer Aid
Bending it not quite like Beckham
Computer Aid fundraiser sees charity, journalists and public relations firms battle it out on the football pitch
When it starts to fade, turn it into aid
Firms forced to shed old PCs can make a difference to children overseas
Computer Aid urges firms to sponsor mobile ICT units
Sponsorship of a ZubaBox will see companies boost their CSR and exposure in developing markets
The price of progress
While new technologies can often improve life, all advances have costs that should not be ignored
Computer Aid CEO discusses mission
New Computer Aid CEO David Barker discusses his organisation's work
Computer Aid appoints new CEO
David Barker becomes charity's new chief following the departure of founder Tony Roberts
Royal Mail donates 3,000 computers to Computer Aid
Computers to be refurbished and sent to school children in Chile
Government saves £7m through its green IT strategy
Big cuts in carbon emissions delivered through simple steps such as switching off PCs, using double-sided printing, and extending computer lifecycles
Computer Aid puts the fizz into Coca-Cola's old PCs
Drinks giant donates 1,750 items of old kit for re-use in education projects in developing countries
Computer Aid Twitters for charity
IT professionals urged to donate used PCs for campaign to equip schools and hospitals in Africa
Readers pledge aid to Africa
Generous Computing readers sponsor first two telemedicine centres in our charity appeal
The telemedicine project - Computing's 2009 charity appeal
Watch how your sponsorship money could help an ambitious telemedicine project save thousands of lives in rural Africa
Government department donates 1,000 laptops to Africa
Department for International Development systems to be given to universities and training colleges by charity Computer Aid