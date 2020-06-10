Comparethemarket
Comparethemarket.com opens Shoreditch office to attract 40 IT hipsters
Want to earn £94k working for Aleksandra Orlov, but don't want to move to Peterborough? Come this way...
Top IT stories this week: Windows 10 is Windows 8 in new clothes, few savings from gov going digital, meerkats and drones
Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud
Top IT stories this week: And they looked from machine to man, man to machine, and it was no longer possible to tell which was which
Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it - or get a machine to do it for you
Comparethemarket.com shifts to Node.js from Microsoft .Net as it migrates to the cloud
Popular price comparison website changes its development tool of choice from Microsoft to open-source Node.js
CIO interview: Running Comparethemarket.com's IT is no simples task
Comparethemarket.com might have Aleksandr Orlov to thank for its popularity, but it is its IT staff that keep the popular insurance comparison website number one