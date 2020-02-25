collaboration
Are you gambling on cybersecurity?
Cybersecurity is a high stakes game and people aren't aware of the risks, says professional poker player and statistician Liv Boeree
New client less of a resource hog, Slack claims, following ground-up rewrite
Slack claims new client uses half the memory and launches 33 per cent faster - about time, too
Thousands of Slack passwords belatedly reset after company admits passwords have been cracked
Springing into action...
What features to look for in choosing a content collaboration platform
Collaboration has never seen easier, but with so many tools available choosing the right one can be difficult
Cisco to buy BroadSoft in $1.9bn deal
Cisco to push into unified communications cloud services with agreed Broadsoft buy
Does VR have a place in UC&C?
Virtual environments lend themselves to collaboration, but the tools are complex to use
Atlassian and 8x8 confirm collaboration - UPDATED
Collaboration will extend feature sets of proprietary UC apps
Mark Phelps of Node4: Collaboration is the growth engine of the economy
Collaboration is key to attract and keep new workers
400-year-old government agency modernises with Citrix collaboration solutions
Remote working has enabled multiple cost savings at Registers
Top 4 UC&C problems - and how to solve them
Even the solutions can cause problems
Buffering and jitter? Network intelligence beats bandwidth brawn
Bandwidth is not the best longterm cure for complex networking issues
There is still no decent enterprise replacement for consumer messenger apps, agree UK IT leaders
Please stop "pinging it to me" pleads exasperated public sector IT director
Collaboration culture is enabling IT to lead business value, say 79 per cent of UK organisations
IT and business working together is "enabling employees" says research paper
CIOs: Unified communication and collaboration tools essential to digital transformation
Collaboration underpins digital transformation, say CIOs at Computing's IT Leaders Club
Microsoft launches Teams in a bid to kill off Slack
Integration of Teams with Office intended to remove the oxygen supply from Slack
100 years of hold music: why is audio conferencing still with us?
Death, where is thy sting?
Beware of multiple IT teams and 'finger pointing' in unified comms problems, advises NetScout
"Holistic approach" required, says vendor
Only 27 per cent of firms have 'visibility, understanding and control' of their collaboration environments
UC&C control slipping out of IT's hands?
Winning Collaboration Product of the Year 'great validation' for MindLink
Enterprise messaging and collaboration firm revels in its success at this year's VEAs
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 hits general availability as firm talks up roadmap for the future
Latest version of the on-premise collaboration platform now available for deployment
Microsoft SharePoint 2016 and Project Server 2016 released to manufacturing
Latest version of Microsoft's collaboration platform is now integrated with Project Server
Computing research: Small business networks - better but under pressure
Computing's latest research finds that networks are much more reliable than they used to be, but pressures from real-time applications and cloud mean there's no room for complacency
Watch Content Guru walk away with UK IT Industry Awards 2015 Cloud Provider of the Year
MD Sean Taylor tells us how it feels
How collaboration tools helps NASA search for black holes
Email chains and FTP drives just don't cut the mustard, says research scientist Brian Grefenstette