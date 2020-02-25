Cognizant
Getting down to business with wearable tech
Ved Sen, senior director, mobile solutions Europe at Cognizant Technology Solutions argues that wearable technology can only become useful to businesses with the right back-end infrastructure to support it
Indian service providers scoop up market share
Top 10 Indian service providers have seen 19.9 per cent growth in 2010, compared with just 5.8 per cent for the global top 10 providers
Indian IT companies will storm the UK market this year
Other key trends for the market will include output based pricing and the industrialisation of service
IT jobs at risk as AstraZeneca announces cull
Some 8,000 jobs to be axed globally as part of £1.1bn savings plan
Case study: AstraZeneca
Pharma giant on track to deliver £92m in savings with improved data management
UBS sells Indian BPO arm to Cognizant
Deal also includes a services contract between the two firms
CIOs failing to measure outsourcing value
New research higlights a "critical" gap in managerial knowledge
M&S shareholders express concern over IT staff outsourcing
Retailer says it takes employee transfers seriously and acted in a "rigorous and appropriate way"
British Gas relies on in-house nous to drive business
The utility giant's decision to bring the day-to-day management of major projects back in-house appears to be paying off