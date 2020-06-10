cognitive computing
IBM and Lightbend work to simplify development of AI solutions with Lightbend
Reactive App Development Platform will be used with IBM's cloud
The future of cognitive computing is now: advanced analytics is already saving lives and driving efficiencies at Airbus and The Weather Company
The Weather Company and Airbus are two organisations looking to use the Internet of Things and cognitive computing to save lives and improve services
Internet of Things and cognitive computing can 'change the world', claims Allianz Global CIO
IoT can improve all businesses, claims Dr Ralf Schneider
IBM opens Watson Internet of Things global HQ in Munich to drive cognitive computing research
Watson IoT will 'generate new insights to benefit business and society alike', claims IBM's Harriet Green
University of Michigan harnesses IBM cognitive computing for solar car race... as IBM partners with Box
Technology will analyse cloud cover...as IBM announces partnership with collaboration firm Box