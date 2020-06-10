Coffee Lake
Intel Coffee Lake-bearing Apple MacBook Pros spotted on Geekbench
Is Apple finally preparing to update its ageing range of laptops?
Intel unveils its 'most powerful' Core i9 CPUs for laptops
Coffee Lake Core i9 CPUs sporting six cores and 4.8GHz 'boost' clock speed intended for high-end laptops
Intel pushes out Spectre microcode patch to fix 6th, 7th and 8th-gen CPUs
Skylake, Kaby Lake and Coffee Lake microprocessors all covered by new Intel Spectre patch - Broadwell, Haswell, Ivy Bridge and Sandy Bridge will have to wait
Intel unveils 8th-gen 'Kaby Lake refresh' laptop CPUs - with Coffee Lake launch imminent
Fifteen watt Core i3, i5 and i7 CPUs intended for laptops
Intel teases market with 10nm microprocessors codenamed Ice Lake to debut by 2019
Coffee Lake, coming within weeks, was supposed to be built on 10nm process architectures
After flunking plans for 10nm Coffee Lake, Intel promises 9th-gen Ice Lake CPUs will go 10nm
Ice Lake probably won't appear before 2019 at the earliest
Intel outs 21 August launch date for 8th-generation 'Coffee Lake' CPUs
PCs bearing Coffee Lake will be available in good time for Christmas
Intel Coffee Lake CPUs will require completely new motherboards - not compatible with current chipsets
And the motherboards, like Coffee Lake, also appear to be delayed
Intel leak indicates Coffee Lake will offer six-core parts with 4.3GHz boost clock
Details of a trio of Intel Coffee Lake CPUs leaked
Intel Coffee Lake leak indicates three six-core LGA1151 parts with a 3.7GHz-4.3GHz top-of-the-range offering
Is Intel beginning to feel the heat from AMD Ryzen?