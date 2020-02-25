Coding
Job ads should avoid terms like 'Coding ninja' to secure diverse applicants
Young white men are seen as the world's technical workforce - how can you attract different candidates?
Scientists hail breakthrough with 'denary' set to replace binary
Denary 'a bigger deal' than quantum, says leading expert Professor Paol Folir
AI will replace coders by 2040, warn academics
Thought a career in computing would be a job for life? Think again, suggest Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers
What can go wrong when security is ignored during development?
Make developers responsible for security from the start, argues MWR InfoSecurity's Filippos Raditsas
'A whole new world': How Chef DevOps tools help JustGiving make new deployments in minutes
'Ultimately we're getting far more out the door,' JustGiving CIO Richard Atkinson tells Computing's Danny Palmer
Meet the app intending to revolutionise healthcare communications
Mumoactive, brainchild of entrepreneur Sheldon Steed, is an app which helps people manage diabetes. But it's also much, much more
Ada Lovelace Day: Celebrating the world's first computer programmer
From phrenology to the Analytical Engine, Lovelace blazed towards a critical IT function
Open source less secure than commercial software, claims report
Coverity report claims commercial software 'more in compliance' with security standards than open source
Mighty Morphin' Brand Management: How Saban supercharged an international web context expansion
Months of work was completed in just three weeks thanks to what the firm learned during the tendering process
DevOps Summit: Trying to solve a silo issue by creating another silo is 'Jar Jar Binks bad'
Hiscox's Jonathan Fletcher argues that DevOps is the way forward when it comes to solving issues in IT
'High velocity delivery' of DevOps enables innovation and compliance to go hand-in-hand
Justin Arbuckle, vice president EMEA and chief enterprise architect at Chef, tells Computing that DevOps ends the either/or conundrum of balancing innovation with compliance
Coders must ensure AI doesn't interpret 'prevent human suffering' as 'kill all humans', warns researcher
The potential for AI to harm people - even inadvertently - isn't low enough to be ignored, warns Dr Stuart Armstrong
Cambridge Satchel Company's plans to become a £100m business: an interview with CTO Jonny Wooldridge
'I'm not just the geek in the corner doing what marketing tells me to; I'm trying to stay ahead of what marketing might need,' he tells Computing
Making movies: How comparethemarket.com got Meerkat Movies up and running in months
Comparethemarket.com CIO James Lomas talks about Meerkat Movies and the company's cautious shift to the cloud
Objective C and ManifoldJS: Will Windows 10 app conversion be as "super easy" as it looks?
'Every app is different' says Microsoft
How Red Hat CIO Lee Congdon is propelling data driven change at open source firm
Red Hat CIO tells Computing how analytics and cloud are changing the way the company thinks about IT and IT staff
Why TfL's contactless payment's 'perfectly secure' infrastructure is propped up by Microsoft .NET and not Oracle
Computing sits down with a key player in contactless, to discuss the technology behind it, as well as - inevitably - card clash
Does Britain need a population of coders?
John Everhard, European CTO, Pegasystems, discusses the merits of teaching children how to code
Is the coder dead?
Who needs coders when you can use a development platform? LV='s Rod Willmott and Hargreave Lansdown's Chris Worle debate the pros and cons of app platforms
Backbytes: Everyone should learn to code? Don't be stupid, says Torvalds
Seriously, basic coding isn't like basic reading, writing and 'rithmatic, argues the Finnish genius
Call for more specialist code reviewers after new OpenSSL vulnerability found
University of Ulster's Kevin Curran tells Computing that code reviewers need to think like hackers
Heartbleed - Who's to blame?
A 'simple' coding mistake is just scratching the surface; money and resources are the wider issues
'Everything will be governed by maths and coding,' says Google exec
Exec Peter Barron tells college students that 'everything' will involve computing
Are educators ready for Michael Gove's new computing curriculum?
How smooth will the curriculum's introduction be come September?