Developer

Software development 2.0: Achieving sustainability in an environment of constant change

bet365's Sports Development team faced a number of severe hurdles as they looked to support and expand a rapidly growing website

clock 14 May 2020 • 7 min read

Security

TajMahal spyware framework with a sophisticated, previously unseen code base discovered by researchers

The TajMahal APT framework has been active for at least the past five years

clock 10 April 2019 • 3 min read
