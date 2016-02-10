Computing counts down some of the biggest disputes between companies and their IT suppliers
Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.
'This services agreement and powerful new cloud infrastructure are at the heart of our plans to improve our operational efficiency,' says Finnair CIO Kari Saarikoski
World's largest thread manufacturer terminated IBM data centre contract and Cammish warns SAP that it could be next on the chopping block
'You can be bullet-proof with 99 per cent of your site but you only need to leave one door open to ruin all of your security controls,' says CIO Richard Cammish