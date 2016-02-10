Coats plc

Legislation and Regulation

The top IT contract fiascos

Computing counts down some of the biggest disputes between companies and their IT suppliers

clock 10 February 2016 • 10 min read

Software

Valued customer or cash cow? Are software vendors going too far?

Software vendors have become more aggressive than ever in enforcing their software licences terms and conditions - and getting their pound of flesh from 'valued' customers.

clock 09 October 2015 • 14 min read

Services and Outsourcing

Finnair signs five-year hybrid cloud deal with IBM

'This services agreement and powerful new cloud infrastructure are at the heart of our plans to improve our operational efficiency,' says Finnair CIO Kari Saarikoski

clock 10 September 2015 • 2 min read

Strategy

Coats plc CIO Richard Cammish explains his growing frustration with 'legacy vendors' IBM and SAP

World's largest thread manufacturer terminated IBM data centre contract and Cammish warns SAP that it could be next on the chopping block

clock 10 September 2015 • 7 min read

Security Technology

Coats plc beefs up cyber security with Zscaler

'You can be bullet-proof with 99 per cent of your site but you only need to leave one door open to ruin all of your security controls,' says CIO Richard Cammish

clock 07 September 2015 • 3 min read
