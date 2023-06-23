CNIL

France fines ad tech giant €40m over GDPR breaches

Legislation and Regulation

France fines ad tech giant €40m over GDPR breaches

Criteo argues its actions were unintentional and did not cause any harm

clock 23 June 2023 • 3 min read
Microsoft fined €60 million in France over advertising cookies

Compliance

Microsoft fined €60 million in France over advertising cookies

Bing.com stored cookies on visitors' machines without their consent

clock 23 December 2022 • 2 min read
Denmark latest to conclude Google Analytics is unlawful

Privacy

Denmark latest to conclude Google Analytics is unlawful

Denmark is the fourth European country to state that Google Analytics breaks the GDPR

clock 22 September 2022 • 3 min read
French privacy watchdog: Google Analytics breaches GDPR

Privacy

French privacy watchdog: Google Analytics breaches GDPR

Google does not give consumers adequate information about what happens to their data and how it is used, the regulator says

clock 11 February 2022 • 3 min read
France fines Google, Facebook combined €210 million over cookie tracking

Privacy

France fines Google, Facebook combined €210 million over cookie tracking

Both companies have three months to adapt their methods for cookies rejection

clock 07 January 2022 • 3 min read

Compliance

Google agrees to change advertising practices after €220 million French antitrust penalty

French antitrust regulator found in its probe that Google had abused its power in the complex online advertising market

clock 08 June 2021 • 3 min read

Privacy

What will Google do next on consent? All eyes are on tech giant after record GDPR fine

Google's consent mechanism for sharing personal data is deliberately obtuse. This needs to change if it is not to hemorrhage trust, argues lawyer Carolyn Bertin

clock 01 February 2019 • 6 min read

Security

Google to appeal €50m fine by French data protection regulator CNIL

Google claims it 'worked hard' to achieve GDPR compliance

clock 24 January 2019 • 2 min read

Security

France's CNIL data protection agency fines Google €50m - but accused of ignoring French newspapers doing the same thing

Former Facebook CISO suggests that CNIL maybe somewhat partial in its enforcement actions

clock 22 January 2019 • 4 min read

Internet

"Right to be forgotten" not globally applicable

The ECJ has been told that the ruling can only be enforced in EU member states

clock 10 January 2019 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read