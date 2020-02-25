CMS
Warning over open-source bug affecting Drupal, Joomla and Typo3 CMS platforms
Run Drupal, Joomla or Typo3? Newly identified vulnerability could facilitate remote code execution attacks
Drupal releases urgent security patches for several 'moderately critical' flaws
The vulnerabilities affect the third-party libraries in Drupal 8.6, Drupal 8.5 and Drupal 7
Joomla CMS exploit attacks begin again only four hours after patch
12,000 attacks against insecure Joomla content management systems in 24-hours