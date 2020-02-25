Cloudera
Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman: 'Is it the end of the road for Hadoop? Well what do you think?'
'I've never seen anything sink as fast as Hadoop,' says Slootman
Big data firms Hortonworks and Cloudera announce merger
Hadoop's phoney war ends with a trunkshake
Cloudera Altus simplifies big data migration to the cloud
Altus promises to simplify the use of elastic infrastructure
All data is big data now, says MapR
The focus now is making applications agile, says SVP Jack Norris
The IoT will drive the next phase of Hadoop's growth, says co-creator Doug Cutting
Hadoop's co-creator explains Hadoop's role in a more connected future
What's new in Hadoop?
The distributions are diverging as the latest additions make clear
Hadoop exemplifies the promises and the pitfalls of open source - here's why
Fast moving and flexible, Hadoop has emerged to meet the data processing challenges of today, but it's not without challenges of its own
What is Spark? Six reasons why CIOs should find out (and one why they shouldn't)
Spark is a favourite among developers and data scientists, but why would a CIO need to know about it? John Leonard asks delegates at Spark Summit Europe for their views
Our top IT stories this week: Hadoop at Harte Hanks, 'poisonous' Pharmacy2U fined, and HBOS security flaw
Here they are again, our top stories from the past week
How to hack Hadoop (and how to prevent others doing it to you)
All you need is Zenmap and Terminal on a default distro
Why Harte Hanks moved from Cloudera's Hadoop to MapR for its new marketing services platform
Head of partner tools Donna Belanger explains big data developments at the marketing services firm
Why NoSQL hasn't become the mainstream technology that Couchbase CEO Bob Wiederhold predicted - yet
Wiederhold says 2016 will be the year of 're-platforming' but are NoSQL vendors struggling to convince end users to take the plunge?
Rapid rise of Hadoop will see Hortonworks smash revenue growth record
Faster even than Salesforce, Hortonworks looks set to hit revenues of $100m this year after just four years in existence - but it has yet to turn a profit
Top IT stories this week: CSC splits, plane hack denied, and why the CDO is an endangered species
Computing's top seven stories from the past seven days. Read all about it!
Where next for Hadoop? An interview with co-creator Doug Cutting
Cloudera's chief architect talks about what features he'd like to see, the spat with Hortonworks and what Intel's investment has meant
Is it just hype? Only 18 per cent of firms plan will invest in Hadoop in next two years, claims Gartner
Demand for Hadoop "fairly anaemic", claims Gartner's Merv Adrian
Marks & Spencer picks Cloudera to boost data analytics capabilities
M&S wanted a strategic partner that could help it to build an analytics hub and complement its in-house capabilities
We're serious about supporting open-source big data on Azure, says Microsoft
'We want to support all the tools and frameworks our customers are using' says data platform marketing director Tiffany Wissner
Even Hadoop couldn't predict this general election, says Hadoop co-founder Doug Cutting
However, using big data methodologies, future elections could be forecast this way, he says
Cloudera and Trillium announce alliance for data quality in Hadoop
Alliance will allow Cloudera users to clean and profile data natively within that platform
Microsoft may love Linux now, but can Hadoop vendors ever kiss and make up?
IT vendors commonly co-operate to standardise platforms these days, but Cloudera and MapR say a firm 'no' to Hortonworks' ODP collaboration
Hadoop in danger of becoming a silo of silos, says Trillium
Trillium's VP of product management, Ed Wrazen, says the practice of dumping data in Hadoop without cleaning it risks big data failure
Will the Hadoop big data skills gap soon be a thing of the past?
Are the actions being taken by Hadoop distributors and customers enough to ensure that we won't be hearing about a dearth of Hadoop talent in 2020?
Why the Hadoop big data bubble will continue to expand in 2015
After HortonWorks' successful IPO, MapR and Cloudera are out to prove that they too can flourish on the public stage