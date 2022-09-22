cloudcosts

Ofcom launches probe of UK cloud services market

Ofcom launches probe of UK cloud services market

Regulator will examine the position of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the cloud services market with the aim of ensuring that digital communications markets are working for UK businesses and consumers.

22 September 2022
