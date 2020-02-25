cloud summit
Vendor diversity should be key element of any cloud strategy, warns Ray Bricknell
Putting all your applications in one cloud can leave your organisation exposed, warns Bricknell
AI will drive productivity, not drive people out of jobs
We should focus on the practical benefits of AI, argues Ceterna's Sean Harrison-Smith
EDF customers heading for surprise winter bills after smart meters failed to send data for four months
EDF customers to be made to pay for smart meters found to be not so smart
Microsoft reveals Windows Server running on Qualcomm ARM microprocessors in challenge to Intel
Qualcomm Centriq features up to 48 64-bit ARMv8 cores - and is much cheaper than Intel, according to Microsoft
Visual Studio 2017 ships promising a leaner footprint, easier bug hunting and better collaboration and publishing features
More accessible Visual Studio promises better GitHub integration, too
What to do when the cloud goes wrong
Outages even at the biggest vendors can happen, as we saw when much of AWS went down last month. So how should you prepare for these eventualities?
Gumtree uses eBay internal cloud clout for faster development cycles
Gumtree CTO Bas Anneveld chats with Computing
GDPR will drive data privacy culture change, warns ICO head Elizabeth Denham
Data protection and privacy will soon be just good business practice, argues Elizabeth Denham
CA lays out $614m to buy Veracode for DevOps security boost
Will offer service from the cloud
Get talking to your third party cloud storage partners now, as GDPR is coming
2018 waits for nobody, and it's all going to be complicated
Fred Olsen IT chief talks cloud, connectivity and security
IT director Damon Impett on the challenges of running IT for a business with many different divisions
AWS chases Azure customers in shift to target enterprises
Recent product launches, including unified communications tool Amazon Chime, reveal the web giant's new direction
How to ensure your firm is GDPR compliant? Start with existing standards
Expert panel advises IT leaders to utilise existing standards such as ISO 270001, then examine guidance from the supervising authorities once released
Friend not foe: why AI will drive productivity not threaten workers' jobs
We should ignore science fiction and focus on the practical benefits of artificial intelligence says Sean Harrison-Smith
Twitch suffers potential security breach
Streaming service sends messages to some users warning of potential unauthorised access
Google and Microsoft bump-up bug bounty bunce
Google ups bug-bounty payments ceiling by one-third, while Microsoft offers a max of $15,000
Cloud based intelligence could be key to retail's analytical future
Blue Yonder touts power of cloud-based data for improved decision-making
Azure or AWS? Which cloud fits which type of business?
Computing is joined by Joanna Smith, CIO at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, to discuss the cloud vendor marketplace, and analyse which best serve the enterprise
DevOps: the future's cloud, the future's serverless
Cloud platforms are the main area of focus for DevOps practitioners, with serverless seen as an evolution of containers
IBM opens up its pay-as-you-go quantum computing cloud
IBM Q rolls out from today as IBM looks to take early lead in quantum computing
'Cloud computing is coming to end,' claims Andreesen Horowitz VC
Edge computing is the future - and always will be?
NHS Royal Brompton and Harefield finds new secure cloud home as Privacy Shield-equipped Microsoft Azure pips rivals to the post
UK Cloud were "helpful", but ultimately too expensive compared to Microsoft alternative, reports CIO
NSPCC embraces mixed-cloud environment to prioritise key services
Computing chats with CIO Ray Bilsby
Office 365 is a 'gateway drug' to Azure, says CTO
Mark Ridley, group technology officer at Blenheim Chalcot Accelerate, discusses the pros and cons of Microsoft Azure and AWS