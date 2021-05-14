Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloud and Infrastructure

How to modernise data management safely

Modern data management requires a nuanced approach that combines private and public cloud and on-premises environments with training to increase security posture

clock 14 May 2021 • 6 min read

Cloud Computing

Turning to the cloud to plan for the future of public services

Anglesey County Council has turned to the cloud to drop paper and increase efficiencies

clock 08 September 2020 • 5 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

"It just works" - how one vendor is supporting local councils during COVID-19

Kingston & Sutton and Hackney Councils praised Google’s support for remote working at Computing’s latest Deskflix event

clock 15 July 2020 • 5 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Google asks, what does the cloud worker mean for business?

The cloud worker is replacing the knowledge worker in the enterprise space

clock 18 October 2018 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

You can't be a "one-trick pony" in the cloud world

Demand for legacy skills is falling as companies move to the cloud. Retaining staff through retraining is critical during and after a digital transformation

clock 08 October 2018 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloud culture must be born from the ground up, says Computing's Cloud Professional of the Year, Justin Day

The award win has already had an impact on Day's inbox

clock 04 October 2018 • 3 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Infrastructure providers should re-examine their contracts under the lens of NIS

Companies must inform the ICO of incidents, but that doesn't apply to their cloud providers

clock 03 October 2018 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Offsetting architectural complexity with automated end-to-end monitoring

Everyone, everywhere needs to see the same performance information says LogicMonitor

clock 19 September 2018 • 2 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Oracle: Focus on simplicity

John Abel, vice president, cloud and technology, UK & Ireland at Oracle tells the audience at Computing's Cloud & Infrastructure Live event that the cloud won't fix certain types of problem

clock 19 September 2018 • 1 min read

Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloud: the picture in 2018 and beyond

Five years ago it was a fad, in five years' time it will be everywhere

clock 19 September 2018 • 12 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read