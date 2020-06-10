Climate Change
The smart grid future can only be open source says energy firm Alliander
As more renewable energy sources come online grids and market mechansims are changing and controlling them must be a collaborative effort, says director of systems operations Arjan Stam
UK invests £1.2bn in supercomputer to predict climate change impacts and severe weather
Government claims supercomputer will reap multi-billion pound economic benefits by offering better climate and weather forecasting
Microsoft pledges to become 'carbon negative' by 2030
Microsoft to create $1bn fund to accelerate development of carbon-tackling technologies
Tech CEOs call on US to stay in Paris climate pact
The President announced that the US was withdrawing from the Paris Agreement in 2017
Peter Cochrane: Non-linearity is the norm and defies simple thinking
Disciplines are becoming more specialised at a time when global challenges have become more complex. Solving them may require the non-linear calculations that only quantum computing can provide, says Professor Peter Cochrane
Amazon pledges to reduce its climate footprint
Apparent change of heart welcomed by campaigners
World's permafrost soils are getting warmer, study indicates
Warming was most pronounced in Siberia region
Antarctica is now losing six times more ice mass annually than 40 years ago, study finds
Antarctica lost on average 252 gigatons of ice mass per year from 2009 to 2017, claims study
Little Ice Age is still causing the bottom of the Pacific Ocean to get colder, claim researchers
Water on the surface of the Pacific Ocean may take several hundred years to circulate down to its bottom
Greenland's ice sheet is melting at an alarming rate, which is 'off the charts', study warns
The finding demonstrates the impact of climate change on Arctic melting and global sea level rise
Extreme weather is turning the Arctic brown and could contribute to climate change, study warns
Arctic browning has reduced the ability of Arctic heathlands to absorb carbon dioxide by half
Oceans have soaked up 60 per cent more heat than previously thought, claim Princeton scientists
There may be less time available for countries to cut their carbon emissions to achieve Paris agreement goals, research indicates
Bodies of water stored in glaciers could contribute to sea level rise, scientists claim
Stanford researchers made the discovery via data from Greenland
Arctic Ocean's blanket of sea ice is now mostly younger, thinner ice - NASA
New ice grows faster but is also more vulnerable to weather and wind
Global sea-levels could rise more than two metres by 2100, scientists warn
By 2300, sea levels could have risen by more than four metres
Arctic sea ice extent sixth lowest on record for 2018
Lowest summer time minimum since 2010, NASA satellites suggest
Breakthrough in photocatalysts could help solve global warming, Korean scientists claim
Using photocatalysts to convert carbon dioxide into usable energy such as methane or ethane
Effects of historical fires on climate are 'significantly underestimated', says researchers
Cooling effect of present-day man-made aerosol pollution probably overestimated
Sensitive regions of world still at risk from irreversible climate change, scientists claim
Even if global temperature doesn't rise above 1.5°C in next 100 years