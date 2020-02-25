Civica
South Gloucestershire Council selects Civica to build digital customer platform
Council wants platform to improve user experience and provide cost and efficiency savings
Civica sold on to Swiss investment fund Partners Group in £1bn deal
Spin-out from Sanderson in fourth sale since 2004
Gloucester City Council extends partnership with Civica in bid to save £100,000
Council had seven-year agreement in place that had already delivered more than £200,000 per year in savings
'More emphasis needed by government to reassure citizens their data is secure' - report
"Simply saying 'we use firewalls' is no longer sufficient," says Civica CTO John Hood
Public-sector organisations have made poor progress in data analytics in past 10 years - report
Government bodies 'need to step out of era of data blindness' in order to deliver remaining 80 per cent, says Civica CTO
Joined-up healthcare in Belfast: An interview with NHS BHSCT director of IT Paul Duffy
Duffy tells Computing how mobility and Civica's Paris EPR system are helping the Trust to provide better patient care