CityFibre acquires TalkTalk's FibreNation fibre network
CityFibre has also cut a deal with Vodafone enabling it to cut wholesale deals with other ISPs sooner than originally agreed
UK pension fund in £500m buyout of KCOM
Universities pension fund goes to Hull to buy communications minnow
CityFibre advertising standards complaint over fibre broadband rejected
CityFibre considers appeal after judicial review comes down on the side of the Advertising Standards Authority
Openreach pledges to bring FTTP broadband to three million homes by 2020
Openreach promises hire 3,000 engineers to deliver fibre-to-the-premise broadband to three million homes and businesses
BT unveils plan to roll out FTTP connections by 2025
BT belatedly responds to Vodafone-CityFibre FTTP plan announced last week
Vodafone and CityFibre to batter BT with gigabit FTTP network
BT has stalled on full fibre for so long that rivals are taking matters into their own hands
CityFibre prepares to enter residential market with £185 million expansion
CityFibre operates a full fibre-to-the-home/premises service, competing with BT's Openreach