City University London

Big Data and Analytics

City University of London unveils new undergraduate course for budding data scientists

MSci data science course will begin in 2018

clock 26 April 2017 • 2 min read

Services and Outsourcing

City University London selects 'always-on' Veeam to improve IT services

City University looks to improving IT services for students while slashing costs by one-third

clock 14 September 2015 • 2 min read
