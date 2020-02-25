Citrix
Almost 500 Citrix servers in the UK vulnerable to ransomware
But that's nothing - there's still more than 3,200 in the US that haven't been patched against the CVE-2019-19781 security flaw
Citrix releases final patches for critical CVE-2019-19781 security flaw
Patch ASAP, urges Citrix - then scan your network for any indicator of compromise
More than 200,000 NHS devices still running Windows 7
More than 20 per cent of NHS Trusts have no plans to migrate away from Windows 7, support for which ends in January
The top 10 biggest security breaches of 2019 (so far)
Up to ten terabytes of data stolen from Citrix, ransomware outbreaks costing millions and software update systems compromised
SD-WAN - the Uber of the networking world
Just as Uber transformed the business of hailing a ride, so wide area networking is being turned over by SD-WAN
Citrix files suit against Workspot claiming patent infringement
Citrix claims Workspot has infringed at least four Citrix patents
AMD unveils 'world's first' hardware-based virtualised GPU tech, MxGPU
AMD's multi-user GPU available now for Citrix XenServer 7.4
SD-WAN could help SMBs deal with network challenges - but be sure of the issues first, say experts
"No-one should ever deploy technology for technology's sake," says Citrix's Justin Thorogood
UK firms 'stockpiling Bitcoins' to pay hacker demands
33 per cent of medium-large UK businesses are saving digital currencies to rescue their data - despite recommendations not to
Citrix up for sale, claims report
Citrix has hired Goldman Sachs to search for potential buyers, according to insiders
HMV attempts "cost-saving opportunities" with company-wide IGEL Linux thin client install
"Replacing old equipment which is out of support and costly to maintain," says HMV service delivery manager
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust goes with Citrix to cut costs and improve efficiency
Ageing desktop PCs binned in favour of Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
Voice conference calls dubbed "a necessary evil" by nearly half of enterprise
Everyone's sick of you talking over them
Bath & North East Somerset Council saving almost £4m a year with Citrix VDI
Flexible working saving power and office space
Ofcom signs up NIIT in £23m IT services deal
Indian outsourcing firm NIIT will take over from CGI
Public sector CIO claims 40 per cent cost saving from virtual desktop deployment
'We have saved around 40 per cent on our desktop budget,' explains Department for Communities and Local Government CIO Darren Scates of his Citrix deployment
Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines picks Citrix to consolidate cloud and mobile data centre operations
Cruise line firm improves customer service with data centre upgrade
Data centre salaries: The 2015 guide to how much you should be earning in IT
What should engineers, architects, project managers and consultants be getting in their pay packets?
London Borough claims it will save £400k by moving to Google Chromebooks and Chromeboxes
Amid severe budget cuts, Barking and Dagenham council had to shift away from Windows XP before Microsoft support ended
Ofcom to overhaul IT services
£25m worth of IT services contracts revealed in pre-tender notice
Enterprise Mobility Summit 2014: Most organisations still based on traditional client/server - but change is happening
Citrix expects a long transition period as mobility and cloud march hand-in-hand
HP goes virtual with cloud-based Z Workstation family
HP DL380z can serve up to eight remote users with workstation-class graphics
Citrix loses two key Zenprise MDM execs a year after acquisition
Ex-CEO and ex-CMO are off, say sources
Severn Trent looking past BB10 with "much wider, holistic view" for five-year BYOD plan
"We've been a big customer of BlackBerry…" laments Hrycyk