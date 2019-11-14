Citigroup

Financial Solutions

Google plans to offer current accounts to customers via Google Pay

Google's banking service will be offered in partnership with Citigroup

clock 14 November 2019 • 3 min read

Security

Dun & Bradstreet database of 33.7 million people leaked online - employees at Department of Defense, IBM and AT&T exposed

Names, addresses, job titles, the lot all leaked from Dun & Bradstreet

clock 16 March 2017 • 2 min read
