Cisco fixes critical 'CDPwn' vulnerabilities that enabled the remote hijack of millions of routers and switches
CDPwn vulnerabilities affect the proprietary Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP) enabled by default in almost all Cisco network devices
Wind and solar energy provider hit by denial-of-service attack earlier this year
The attack caused a disconnection between the power provider's main command centre and power generation installations
Nutanix and the 'messy middle' of the subscription software model
The hyperconvergence vendor moved from selling hardware to subscription software and took a hit to revenues in the process
Managing legacy change: FBD Insurance CTO Enda Kyne on restoring IT control
'We centralised everything internally and started to get the practices right, from requirements through to development standards'
Whistleblower wins $9m over surveillance software Cisco knew was bug-ridden
Cisco has agreed to an $8.6 million settlement over claims it sold vulnerable software to US government agencies
Thrangrycat security flaw uncovered in Cisco routers, firewalls and switches
'Thrangrycat' enables attackers to circumvent Cisco Trust Anchor module and perform remote code injection exploiting another root execution flaw
Small firms exist in UCC, but Microsoft and Cisco have made the game all about acquisitions
Delta research, however, shows that customers are unhappy with the market leaders' hidden costs
Cisco to buy Duo Security for $2.35bn
Cisco to integrate Duo's authentication, access management and remote monitoring cloud services with its own technology
Finger of blame pointed at Russia over malware infecting 500,000 routers and storage devices
Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear and TP-Link routers and storage devices affected
Kubernetes press release roundup: Cisco and Weaveworks
Announcements from Cisco and Weaveworks
Computing podcast: Is your enterprise cloud really as secure as you think?
Business users of the cloud share a misunderstanding of their responsibility when it comes to security, agree representatives of Computing, Cisco and Equilibrium Security Services
Computing podcast: GDPR is too big for a technical solution
Anish Chauhan of Equilibrium Security Services and Yves Mertens of Cisco agree that the GDPR touches too many areas for one product or process to handle
Olympic Destroyer malware was aimed at disrupting games, claims Cisco Talos
Attackers wanted to embarrass the Winter Olympics' organisers, suggest security researchers
Cisco plugs 10-out-of-10 Adaptive Security Appliance security flaw with bug fix
Remote-code execution flaw affecting Cisco security appliances about as bad as they get
Tech industry skills initiative to target one million workers
Tech companies team-up under the umbrella of the WEF to 're-skill' workers
Cisco Talos highlights malware campaigns (probably) brewed from North Korea
Meet North Korea's most active cyber crooks...
Google to bring legacy apps to cloud with Cisco
New hybrid cloud solution connects on-prem environments with Google Cloud Platform
Cisco to buy BroadSoft in $1.9bn deal
Cisco to push into unified communications cloud services with agreed Broadsoft buy
Cisco finalising $2bn deal to acquire BroadSoft - reports
Cisco close to buying BroadSoft in $2bn deal, according to Reuters
Does VR have a place in UC&C?
Virtual environments lend themselves to collaboration, but the tools are complex to use
CCleaner malware: Tech companies targeted by second stage payload
Domains of high-profile tech firms including Microsoft, Google and Samsung were targeted
Cisco chairman John Chambers stepping down after more than two decades
Chambers has been with Cisco since 1991
Avast: Cisco Talos didn't discover CCleaner compromise first
Avast claims Morphisec uncovered malware before Cisco and that the compromise began before its acquisition of Piriform
Avast's CCleaner compromised to deliver malware to unsuspecting users in August and September, warns Cisco Talos
Anti-virus firm Avast compromised in suspected supply-chain attack