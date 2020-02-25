CIO Newsletter
'GDPR is one of the best things to happen for data security,' says CIO roundtable
A CIO roundtable states that the EU's General Data Protection Regulation has helped focus board minds on security
Now Eurostar admits to data breach - urges customers to change passwords
Eurostar claims that no payment details have been compromised
Hackers target UK universities accredited by NCSC
Iranian criminals tried to phish 18 universities, half of them offering NCSC-approved cybersecurity courses
British Airways warns that a further 185,000 customers were hit by security breach
Credit card details of a further 185,000 customers almost certainly compromised in BA payments hack in August
Cathay Pacific admits to data compromise of 9.4 million passengers - eight months ago
Passport numbers and identity card details also compromised in the March 2018 airline hack
How the top CIOs get security budget from the board
Show boards the headlines when other organisations get hacked, and if all else fails, get hacked yourself
What motivates CIOs to come into work each day?
Computing speaks to a host of the UK's top CIOs to find out what makes them get out of bed in the morning
UK IT Industry Awards 2018: Shortlist announced
The UK's most distinguished IT event returns for its 36th edition - did you make the list?
Interview: Gillian Docherty of The Data Lab: Scotland can rival Silicon Valley as a destination for data science
Scotland has a number of inbuilt advantages, but skills remain an issue
When will the ICO use the maximum GDPR fines available?
With Facebook fined a paltry pre-GDPR sum, and the ICO traditionally reluctant to use its powers to the full, is there a danger that organisations will take data security less seriously?
Announcing AI and Machine Learning Live!
Computing's new event will feature a host of top CIOs discussing their approach to AI and ML, and reveal how they're turning the trend to their advantage
CIO Interview: Cathal Corcoran, CIO, Gatwick Airport
Corcoran discusses brain scanners, drones, networks refreshes, and using data to sell more whisky
Interview: the FT's Sarah Wells on DevOps, automation and balancing experimentation and stability
Technical director for operations on the challenges and rewards of innovation
CIO Interview: Ian Penny, Group CIO, Hiscox
Hiscox insurance CIO discusses skills, automation and DevOps at his organisation
Kubernetes is a seachange technology - IT leaders should be at the helm
Kubernetes is now the de facto standard for deploying cloud applications