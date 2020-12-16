CIA

The year's biggest cyber security stories

Bears, scares and ransomware

clock 16 December 2020 • 12 min read
CIA's specialised hacking unit failed to protect its own systems from hackers, investigation finds

CIA discovered the breach only after classified information was published by WikiLeaks

clock 17 June 2020 • 2 min read
CIA was behind 11-year cyber campaign against China, claims Qihoo 360

China’s Qihoo-360 names former CIA intelligence officer it claims was behind China cyber attacks, linking him to Vault 7 trove of attack tools

clock 03 March 2020 •
Wikileaks 'Vault 7' leak suspect named - but charged with harbouring images of child abuse

Former CIA and NSA staffer Joshua Schulte cited as suspect in Vault 7 leak of US secret services' hacking tools to Wikileaks

clock 16 May 2018 •
Wikileaks Vault 7: CIA backdoored software updates to spy on allies

Another embarrassment for US intelligence dished up by Wikileaks

clock 25 August 2017 •
WikiLeaks unveils CIA tool for capturing video from IoT cameras

Even more US government documents are leaked online

clock 11 August 2017 •
WikiLeaks reveals Dumbo: CIA tools for weaponising webcams and corrupting video recordings

More embarrassment for US law enforcement and security services as information about another hacking tool is leaked online

clock 04 August 2017 •
Apple Macs and Linux the target of three CIA hacking tools released from Wikileaks' Vault 7 cache

Think you're safe because you use Macs or Linux? Think again...

clock 28 July 2017 •
 Wikileaks reveals details of CIA's 'Brutal Kangaroo' toolkit for attacking air-gapped networks

Brutal Kangaroo is a CIA tool suite for Microsoft Windows that targets closed networks by air gap jumping using thumb drives

clock 23 June 2017 •
New US IT security bill would force NSA to report WannaCry-style zero-day flaws

But not publicly, or to the software vendor itself

clock 18 May 2017 •