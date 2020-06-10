Chromium
Fairphone partners with /e/OS for a privacy-enhanced version of its FP3 smartphone
/e/OS is a 'de-Googled' fork of Android with trackers removed
Microsoft launches new Chromium-based Edge browser for all platforms
Microsoft claims that Edge 79 is twice as fast as its EdgeHTML predecessor web browser
Google to whack third-party tracking cookies - but you'll have to wait until 2022
Google shifts position on tracking cookies and announces plans to tackle 'browser fingerprinting'
Google to test DNS-over-HTTPS in Chrome 78
Google plays catch-up after Mozilla announced plans to introduce DNS-over-HTTPS by default in Firefox
New Microsoft Edge browser fires off more than 130 requests to almost 50 endpoints on first run
Facebook, Google, Twitter, Reddit and multiple Microsoft addresses all pinged when Edge is started-up for the first time
Google considers move that would block ad blockers in Chromium
Technical change intended to improve browser security would bork ad blockers in Chrome, Opera and Vivaldi
Opera Software to turn Chinese in $1.2bn buyout
Chinese consortium keen to pay a premium for Chrome clone browser company
Google slams Symantec over 'questionable' digital certificates
A security company ought to do a lot better over a security issue, argues Google, as it subjects Symantec digital certificates to 'special measures'
'Google has been recording our voices without our consent,' say Chromium users
Company admits it has been capturing audio - but only if a particular box has been ticked...