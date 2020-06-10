Chromebook
Chromebook bug incorrectly triggered device end-of-life warning to users
Bug was patched by Google last weekend following unpleasant surprises for Chromebook users
WiFi firmware security flaws exposes Chromebooks and Microsoft Surface laptops
ThreadX RTOS running on 6.2 billion WiFi-enabled devices worldwide at risk of
HP reveals Chromebook 13 with Intel Skylake processors
Device aimed at desktop and mobile use
CES 2016: Acer goes premium with Aspire Switch, TravelMate and Chromebook devices
Upcoming lineup emphasises 4K screens, Skylake processors and USB-C
Top 10 best laptops of 2015: Dell XPS 13, MacBook Pro, HP Spectre x360 and more
The greatest ultrabooks and convertibles to launch this year
Asus to offer Google Chromebit PC memory stick device
Chromebit will plug into a display and turn it into a computer running Chrome OS
Samsung follows Sony and withdraws from laptop market
Production of Ativ Windows and Chromebook laptops to be halted by the tech giant
Top 10 world-changing ideas from Google: Android, Street View and Glass
Ten years on from its stock market debut, we look back at some of the innovations that have boosted Google's strength
Top 10 most read: Council dumps XP for Chromebooks, Apple overtakes Samsung in mobile sales, HP cloud wireless kit
Most popular on V3 last week
Google and Cisco team up for WebEx on Chromebooks
Firms also integrate UC services into Gmail
Acer adds £250 C720P touchscreen model to Chromebook lineup
Chromebook C720P adds touch input capability to Acer's Chrome OS laptop line
Acer unveils £200 Haswell-powered Chromebook C720
Chrome OS laptop available from early November via Currys and PC World
HP unveils Intel Haswell-powered 4G Chromebook
Acer, Asus and Toshiba also confirmed to release devices running Chrome OS
Acer plans big push on Chromebooks and Android, less focus on Windows PCs
PC maker looks to offset falling PC sales with devices running alternative platforms