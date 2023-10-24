Chrome

Google set to introduce 'IP Protection' feature for Chrome browser

Privacy

New feature aims to safeguard user privacy by concealing IP addresses and addressing covert tracking concerns

clock 24 October 2023 • 3 min read
Google corrects previous disclosure for libwebp vulnerability

Threats and Risks

Flaw was previously reported as a Chrome bug

clock 28 September 2023 • 2 min read
Zero-day affecting Chrome, Firefox and Thunderbird patched

Threats and Risks

Flaw, under active attack, is a weakness in WebP

clock 13 September 2023 • 1 min read
Google rolls out new ad-tracking system on Chrome

Privacy

Prepares to end tracking-cookie support

clock 11 September 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: RIP, Open Web

Internet

Revolutionary idealism has met the blunt force of capitalism

clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read
Microsoft investigates reports of Edge leaking all visited URLs to Bing

Privacy

The problem is linked to 'follow creators' feature in the browser

clock 27 April 2023 • 2 min read
W3C rejects Google's cookie plans for Chrome

Privacy

'The proposed API appears to maintain the status quo of inappropriate surveillance on the web', says W3C's Technical Architecture Group

clock 16 January 2023 • 3 min read
Google releases emergency Chrome fix for zero-day bug

Threats and Risks

The company is aware of an existing in-the-wild exploit for the vulnerability

clock 25 November 2022 • 2 min read
Chrome hits 100 as Microsoft relents on browser choice in Windows 11

Web

Chrome 100.0.4896.60 offers 28 security fixes as well as a number of performance improvements

clock 30 March 2022 • 2 min read
Google announces privacy changes to limit data tracking on Android apps

Privacy

Goal is to deliver more private advertising solutions, but the current system will remain in place for at least two years

clock 18 February 2022 • 3 min read
