Chris Philp

Government launches ten-year plan for AI

Government

Government launches ten-year plan for AI

Aim is to make the UK a world leader in artificial intelligence development, ethics and governance

clock 22 September 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Boris Johnson and ministers breached security guidance over private messages 'on an industrial scale'

20 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Citrix considering sale after stock tumble

16 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Microsoft announces general availability of Office 2021

17 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Johnson to raise Amazon's tax record when he meets Bezos today, report

20 September 2021 • 3 min read
05

15 million users' details exposed in Epik breach

21 September 2021 • 2 min read