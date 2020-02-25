Chris Ashworth
'Stove-piped, not joined-up' blue-chip vendors 'frustrating' to work with, says CIO
Large vendors are too rigid to work with if you're an SME, claims Genting Casinos UK's Chris Ashworth
Using big data to build 'a concierge in your pocket': an interview with Genting Casinos UK IT director Chris Ashworth
Chris Ashworth tells Computing how big data, analytics, mobile, cloud and Tibco business intelligence are helping to futureproof the casino group
'We don't want to spook people with Minority Report tech' - Genting Casinos IT chief on data collection v privacy
'If we're going to do things with mobile analytics, it's something we're going to have to tell our customers upfront and ask them if they want that,' Chris Ashworth tells Computing