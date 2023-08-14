chip design

SoftBank aims to buy remaining Vision Fund stake in Arm, report

Corporate

SoftBank aims to buy remaining Vision Fund stake in Arm, report

The Japanese investor currently holds a 75% stake in Arm

clock 14 August 2023 • 3 min read
Intel and Arm collaborate on mobile chips

Chips and Components

Intel and Arm collaborate on mobile chips

Will Intel make your next smartphone's CPU?

clock 13 April 2023 • 3 min read
Arm planning new pricing model

Corporate

Arm planning new pricing model

Royalties shake-up could be big boost to revenue

clock 23 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read