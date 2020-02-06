China
Coronavirus outbreak starts to hit tech industry
Graphics cards, motherboards, Apple iPhones and Nintendo consoles all affected by measures taken to combat the spread of Coronavirus
Chinese 'Cloud Hopper' campaign targeting cloud providers was more extensive than admitted
Cloud Hopper hack enabled the attackers to steal large volumes of intellectual property and other sensitive data
Trump administration puts final touches to rules limiting sensitive tech exports to rivals
First batch of rules expected to touch involve just a few technologies, such as quantum computing and AI
China orders replacement of all foreign hardware and software
Government offices and public institutions will need to replace as many as 30 million devices
Tim Berners-Lee launches 'Contract for the Web' to govern internet giants and governments
Google, Facebook and others sign-up to Berners-Lee's 'global plan of action to make our online world safe and empowering for everyone'
Hackers linked to China compromised telecoms network to monitor world leaders' messages
Chinese intelligence targeting 'upstream data entities', such as telecoms companies, in order to compromise world leaders' communications
Microsoft SQL Server 11 and 12 backdoor, accessible with 'magic password', linked to Chinese APT
ESET researchers attribute sophisticated MS SQL Server backdoor tool to China's Winnti Group, also known as APT17
John Sawers: Home-grown technology must be protected from foreign influence
With globalism failing, the ex-head of MI6 warned business leaders against giving up control to overseas investors
Tiny $2 spy chip can be added to IT hardware, claims security researcher Monta Elkins
Bloomberg has been widely derided for its Supermicro spy-chip story, but Elkins claims it's feasible and low cost
Compulsory Chinese government propaganda app grants authorities 'superuser' access to smartphones
China's ruling party has made it compulsory for members to download and use the app
China to make it compulsory to provide a facial scan when getting new phone numbers or internet access
The new rule will apply from December and will no doubt be used to support the country's draconian 'social credit' system
China-linked APT3 group developed NSA-style hacking tools by observing their network traffic
APT3 used NSA-linked exploit tools before 'Shadow Brokers' leaks in 2016 and 2017
China-backed disinformation campaign on social media has been running for years, researchers claim
In 2017, thousands of tweets targeted a Chinese businessman who publically accused government officials of corruption
Chinese authorities behind two-year old iOS hack - and Android and Windows also compromised
Apple iOS compromise widespread in Xinjiang also affected Android and Windows PCs - but Google's Project Zero did not disclose these findings
US government receives more than 130 applications for licences to supply Huawei
US government has yet to issue a single licence after adding Huawei to its Entity List on national security grounds more than three months ago
Trump: US won't do business with Huawei on security grounds - regardless of any trade deal
Some parts of Huawei's business could be exempted from wider US sanctions - but most of the company's business will remain banned
UK goes back to square one on Huawei as Johnson promises to re-examine 5G access
US national security advisor John Bolton claims that the British government is re-thinking its policy on Huawei
China's APT41: State-sponsored espionage by day, hacking for personal gain by night
Members of China's APT41 threat group traced back to 2012, attacking video games companies out of hours
China threatens India with 'consequences' if it bars Huawei from 5G networks
China wants Indian government to take an independent decision on 5G bidders
New laws proposed in the US to protect technology supply chains from espionage
New law is intended to crack down on alleged espionage by China against US infrastructure and intellectual property
US charges Chinese software engineer for theft of trade secrets
William Yao could face up to ten years in prison if convicted - if he returns from China
Unsecured databases leak 90 million records of people and businesses in China
Jiangsu Provincial Public Security Department ElasticSearch database had been made publicly accessible with full admin rights
Anti-virus software makers build-in signatures to detect Chinese government malware
Avast, Check Point, McAfee, Symantec and Malwarebytes rush to build defences against Chinese government smartphone spyware
Five Chinese supercomputer firms placed on US blacklist, including AMD partner Higon
Concern over potential military applications of supercomputers behind the ban, US Government says