Chief Digital Officer
Sainsbury's appoints Clodagh Moriarty as first-ever group chief digital officer
Former director of online tasked with integrating 'customer experience' across Sainsbury's
National Express appoints Rob Muir as first ever chief digital officer
Muir was previously a senior director at advertising and marketing agency McCann Worldgroup
West Midlands on the hunt for a chief digital officer
Former John Lewis CEO Andy Street is now mayor of the region and is putting together a digital strategy
Businesses are using 'digital transformation' purely for marketing purposes, says Co-Op CDO Mike Bracken
Co-op Group digital head Mike Bracken gives Computing his view of what digital transformation really is
John Lewis Partnership's Paul Coby: CIOs need to be techies, business people and visionaries
But John Lewis doesn't have, or need, a chief digital officer - 'Everybody ought to be a CDO in some way these days', says Coby
Over a third of major UK companies have appointed a CDO
More UK CDOs have a background in marketing than technology
Is the day of the CDO over? Two-thirds of businesses don't have a CDO - and most don't want one
Numbers have increased in recent years, but demand is tailing off, suggests KPMG survey
Condé Nast UK is hiring a chief digital officer
Condé Nast UK CDO will have to set digital strategy across magazines, websites, live events and marketing
London to get its first chief digital officer
Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn to hire CDO to mastermind 'smart city' projects
A welcoming face: getting customer experience right
The do's and don'ts of customer-centric delivery
Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2017: LAST DAY for entries
CDOs, digital teams, development teams! Enter now - entry is free
Defra on the hunt for a £115,000 chief digital officer
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to hire a CDO just as the role starts to go stale
CIOs are becoming more like COOs due to digital transformation, say IT leaders
CIOs must become more like business leaders, say CIOs at Computing's IT Leaders' Club
News UK CTO: 'I don't want a CDO'
News UK CTO Christina Scott explains why a chief digital officer is only necessary in certain organisations, and that the role has a finite lifespan
RSA appoints new group CDO
Steven Zuanella will report directly into group CIO Darren Price
Driving through digital and DevOps as a non-technical director
You don't need to be an expert in the tech, just in what it can do to create change, says Sharon Cooper of the BMJ
How Philips CDO Blake Cahill brought order to a digital ecosystem
Philips' global head of digital, Blake Cahill, talks to Computing about how the company has globalised its 'digital experience'
The publisher's dilemma: robots don't read the papers
Sharon Cooper, CDO at the BMJ, explains how she is trying to prepare the journal publisher for future challenges
RSA CIO Darren Price on digital transformation, agile and what makes a good chief digital officer
RSA Insurance Group CIO Darren Price discusses the business factors driving the company's huge digital transformation programme, and explains why he won't be rushed into hiring a new chief digital officer
Scottish councils agree to hire a shared chief digital officer
26 Scottish councils will share a digital team, headed by a £100,000-a-year CDO
CDOs more likely to report to the CEO than to the CIO
Almost half of CDOs report to the CEO - and just one-fifth to the CIO, claims Harvey Nash
Only swap a CIO for a CDO if they can't change the way IT projects operate - TfL CIO
CIOs who can only use analogue and waterfall approaches will be replaced by CDOs, says Steve Townsend
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the hunt for a chief information and digital officer
Trust wants an inspirational CIDO to build on recent investment in IT infrastructure
Only six per cent of world's top companies have a chief digital officer - PwC
UK has largest proportion of CDOs, and European firms are hiring CDOs at a faster rate than companies elsewhere