TP-Link routers provide entry point for Chinese hackers

Threats and Risks

Malicious firmware being used to build chain of devices to snoop on European government entities, says Check Point

clock 17 May 2023 • 2 min read
Cull of cybersecurity startups likely due to faltering economy

Security

There are just way too many of them

clock 29 March 2023 • 4 min read
Locking it down: Top 10 zero trust vendors deployed by UK IT teams

Security Technology

The zero trust approach to cybersecurity leapt up the agenda when the pandemic hit. Here's an overview of some of the key industry players

clock 30 June 2022 • 11 min read

Threats and Risks

Bugs in Qualcomm chips expose millions of Android handsets

Attackers could use the bugs to listen to audio in a device's surroundings, monitor a user's location and exfiltrate sensitive information

clock 10 August 2020 • 2 min read

Security Technology

The big numbers that reveal the scope and scale of online scamming

Cloud-based threat intelligence is the only way to keep ahead of the bad guys, says Check Point's Eddie Doyle

clock 17 July 2020 • 3 min read

Security Technology

Check Point unveils encyclopaedia to explain techniques used by malware to detect virtual environment

A virtual environment differs from common host systems in terms of registry keys, non-common files, and system objects

clock 02 March 2020 • 2 min read

Threats and Risks

Vulnerability in Qualcomm's Secure Execution Environment could allow hackers to steal sensitive data from Android devices

QSEE is an implementation of Trusted Execution Environment based on ARM TrustZone technology

clock 15 November 2019 • 2 min read

Security

China-linked APT3 group developed NSA-style hacking tools by observing their network traffic

APT3 used NSA-linked exploit tools before 'Shadow Brokers' leaks in 2016 and 2017

clock 06 September 2019 • 3 min read

Security

25 million Android devices infected by new malware variant dubbed 'Agent Smith'

'Agent Smith' malware replaces legitimate applications with malicious versions

clock 11 July 2019 • 2 min read

Networks

Check Point wraps up Nokia Security Appliance buy

Nokia customers moved over to Check Point

clock 14 April 2009 • 2 min read
