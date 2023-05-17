Malicious firmware being used to build chain of devices to snoop on European government entities, says Check Point
There are just way too many of them
The zero trust approach to cybersecurity leapt up the agenda when the pandemic hit. Here's an overview of some of the key industry players
Attackers could use the bugs to listen to audio in a device's surroundings, monitor a user's location and exfiltrate sensitive information
Cloud-based threat intelligence is the only way to keep ahead of the bad guys, says Check Point's Eddie Doyle
A virtual environment differs from common host systems in terms of registry keys, non-common files, and system objects
QSEE is an implementation of Trusted Execution Environment based on ARM TrustZone technology
APT3 used NSA-linked exploit tools before 'Shadow Brokers' leaks in 2016 and 2017
'Agent Smith' malware replaces legitimate applications with malicious versions
Nokia customers moved over to Check Point