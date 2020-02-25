Charles Ewen
Met Office goes for CA API Management to deliver new web and mobile data services
Big data and big business increasingly go hand-in-hand for the Met Office
Met Office CIO Charles Ewen: better forecasts with extremely big data and seriously super computers
Few organisations have a bigger data challenge than the Met Office, but as Charles Ewen explains, the organisation has never been better equipped to tackle it than it is now
Met Office deploys NoSQL intelligent-learning security system to monitor network traffic
Self-learning systems and a dedicated team of engineers help keep the Met Office secure
The Met Office: Data science in an organisation full of scientists
Data scientists better for finding answers to business questions, rather than scientific ones, suggests Met Office CIO Charles Ewen