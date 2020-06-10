Charity
Charity IT Leaders appoints its first CEO
The membership body for IT professionals in the charity sector is aiming to build and develop its proposition
Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
St John's Ambulance the latest victim of ransomware attack
St John's Ambulance claims that it identified the ransomware outbreak quickly and dealt with it within half-an-hour
Shaw Trust's CDIO on three-body Azure migration: "We're going to take three teams to the Microsoft cloud"
Evert Lombaert talks with Shaw Trust's CDIO, Alan Crawford, about the ongoing process and strategy of a Microsoft cloud migration after the recent three-body merger
Cloud technology supports Radio 4 Christmas Appeal
The pop-up contact centre means that the charity appeal can accept thousands more donations than would otherwise be possible
Charity CIOs explain why they chose the third sector
Computing speaks to a group of IT leaders at various charities to find out why they chose the industry, and what their unique challenges are
New world record as Pedal The Pond team cross Atlantic in 40 days
Charity fundraiser, supported by Incisive Media and Investec Asset Management, beats world record for crossing the Atlantic - in a pedalo
Charities use blockchain for cost savings
Blockchain is being trialled to ensure that non-profit organisations are getting the best deal
Alzheimer's Society on the lookout for a CTO
£100k role for 'digital and IT champion' at Alzheimer's Society
Charities fined £138,000 by ICO for abusing data protection laws to target wealthy donors
Cancer Research UK ranked potential donors based on their wealth
The top senior IT jobs available to apply for right now
Computing looks at the best jobs available for senior IT pros right now, including IT director and CIO roles at huge organisations
The Children's Society aims to drive efficiency with e-documents and mobile working
Technology-driven efficiency drive at 134-year-old children's charity
ICO investigates illegal data sharing in charity sector
'Everyone's got to stick to the law, and if the law's been broken then we will act' warns Information Commissioner Christopher Graham
How Tableau and Alteryx data analytics provide the National Trust with 'really powerful' insight into members
'This single point of view data warehouse is going to provide us with a rounded picture of our supporters,' Dean Jones, head of data science at the National Trust tells Computing
'It's difficult to find data scientists when you're not in London,' says National Trust head of data science
Swindon-based National Trust finding way around challenge by internally training data scientists, Dean Jones tells Computing
Growing ambitions: Semantic search and NoSQL at CAB International
Search is at the root of research and information dissemination explains CIO Andrea Powell of agricultural publisher and charity CABI
Combat Stress improves mental health care for military veterans with Dell infrastructure revamp
'They really just blew all the other people at the table out the water,' Combat Stess CIO Richard Burley tells Computing
National Trust for Scotland deploys Brocade to improve network infrastructure
'We now have 40 GbE connection speeds up and down the stack, which is a massive improvement on what we had before,' says head of IT Scott Newton
The Robertson Trust revamps systems with Salesforce and Capgemini
Salesforce has improved data integrity and streamlined operations, The Robertson Trust's head of finance and IT tells Computing
How IT and collaboration tools help UNHCR improve the lives of refugees
Olivier Delarue, lead of UNHCR Innovation Unit, explains how collaboration tools are helping to provide "digital dignity" for displaced people
Ninety-six per cent of UK charities struggling to manage customer data effectively
While 75 per cent lack time and money to sort it out
Claire House Children's Hospice chooses Tableau Software to improve data analysis
Charitable foundation using BI to get better insight into donors
Conservation International uses HP big data analytics to measure animal population decline
Environmental organisation deploys HP Vertica Analytics Platform to gauge conservation efforts
Google to fund new UK computer science teachers
Partnership with charity Teach First to train and support 61 ICT teachers