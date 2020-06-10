Channel 4
DevOps at Channel 4: staying ahead of the On-Demand curve
It's all go all the time for All 4's tech team, explains senior solutions architect Dan Jackson
How we future-proof our data science at Channel 4
Senior data scientist Alice Jacques explains how networking is the key to staying ahead of the game
Channel 4 swaps CIO role for 'controller of systems delivery'; hires Charlotte Light
Light was previously IT director of corporate services at Specsavers
Channel 4 appoints Orpheus Warr as new chief technology officer
Warr now responsible for the broadcaster's overall technical strategy, architecture and research and development activity
High Court rejects YouView trademark appeal
Court finds name 'confusingly similar' to billing service 'YourView'
Channel 4 staff bring their iPads to work
Broadcaster happy for staff to use their own tablets
Channel 4 CIO reveals YouView progress
C4 and YouView to undergo joint testing phase ahead of 2012 launch
Channel 4 migrates to Windows 7 and Office 10
New PCs and new software on the cards as broadcaster's IT team moves back into refurbished offices
BBC wants to open iPlayer to other broadcasters
Video-on-demand users searching for Coronation Street on BBC service
Project Kangaroo technology to form new video-on-demand service
IT assets of the BBC-led project are bought out by broadcast transmission firm