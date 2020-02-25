CFO
The CIO and CFO rarely agree on digital strategy
Less than a quarter of business leaders say that the CIO and CFO are aligned on the approach to digital transformation
Autonomy's former CFO Sushovan Hussain sentenced to five years in jail
Hussain given fives years in jail, fined $4m and subject to $6.1m 'forfeiture payment'
HSBC CFO discusses collaboration with IT function
Sophia Steiger, CFO of HSBC's Operations, Services and Technology function, discusses the benefits brought by close collaboration between the Tech and Finance functions
Autonomy CFO Sushovan Hussain to be arraigned in US court today
Hussain expected to plead 'not guilty' to charges of fraud
Expanding power of CFOs is a threat, says CIO
CIOs should be independent of the CFO, and be nothing less than CEO of the IT business, says Rocco Labellarte
The megalomaniac CFO - the CIO's biggest threat?
What should today's technology leaders fear most of all? Change, culture, CFOs, or all three?
TfL CIO is now reporting to the CMO rather than the CFO
Steve Townsend is now reporting into Vernon Everitt to ensure IT focuses on the customer experience
Cyber security pros say boards, CEOs and CFOs don't 'get' cyber security risk
Half of infosec pros believe boards have big gaps in their understanding of cyber risk - or don't understand it at all
82 per cent of CIOs admit to fearing for their job security
Changing nature of CIO role, lack of control over cloud services and poor relationships with CEOs, CFOs and CMOs are blamed for dip in confidence of CIOs