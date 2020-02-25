CES 2019
Could lidars damage camera sensors used on self-driving vehicles?
Evidence mounts that lidar systems installed on an autonomous vehicle may damage camera sensors installed on other autonomous vehicles
AMD promises 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs from mid-2019 - ahead of Intel's planned 10nm shift
AMD's Ryzen 3000 microprocessors to launch before Intel cranks up output of 10nm Ice Lake CPUs
AMD unveils 7nm Radeon VII graphics card at CES 2019
CEO Lisa Su uses CES 2019 keynote to reveal details on second generation Vega architecture GPUs
CES 2019: Intel demos 10nm Ice Lake CPU and promises shipments later this year
Ice Lake will feature Sunny Cove microarchitecture in first major upgrade since 2015's Skylake
AMD unveils new Ryzen mobile processors at CES 2019
AMD Ryzen mobile APUs offer boost clock speeds of 4GHz or more
Nvidia claims new RTX 2060 is more powerful than last-gen GTX 1070 Ti
Founders Edition could be yours in days from £329, with free copy of Battlefield V or Anthem
We took a trip in a self-driving car and it was delightfully boring
We've never felt safer on Las Vegas' roads
Flying cars set to take centre stage at CES 2019 this week
CES 2019 will provide a platform for automotive firms and start-ups to show-off the latest innovations in transport