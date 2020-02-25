CERN
Bare metal clouds: what's happening and why now?
As the big cloud providers roll out bare metal services and open-source projects spring up we look at the drivers
CERN approves FASER experiment to search for dark matter particles
The detector is expected to collect experiment data from 2021 to 2023
Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science offers £1.3 million to reveal secrets of the universe
The grant will be used to upgrade particle detectors at CERN
CERN's Alpha project observes hydrogen antimatter in the lab
CERN experiment enables scientists to 'trap and hold' antihydrogen atoms 'for several hours'
CERN to upgrade LHC proton smasher to increase collisions by a factor of five
LHC will be able to operate in a "high-luminosity mode" from 2026
Alpha Collaboration scientists claim precise measurement for space's antimatter
CERN-led Alpha Collaboration has revealed its latest big finding
CERN scientists trace the structure of 'home-made' anti-matter
Findings could help astronomers map the universe
Inside Tim Berners-Lee's first website on its 25th birthday
The 'World Wide Web' information page is still alive and kicking
How businesses are benefiting from the technology behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider
The internet isn't the only mainstream technology to come out of CERN
IT service management could be the secret hero of enterprise technology
Cloud-based service management might be mundane, but the benefits could be significant
Cloud software helps Cern combine disparate business departments
ServiceNow cloud platform enabled Cern to create a single point of access to all services
CERN improves collaboration with Vidyo HD video conferencing
'It's literally impossible not to have something which will allow them to communicate at the scales that we need,' Joao Fernandes, Global Videoconferencing Services Manager at CERN explained
Top 10 most read: Note 4 v Galaxy S5, Apple WireLurker malware, Cern OpenStack use
Top stories from the past seven days
Cern uses OpenStack to scale as LHC compute requirements grow
Cern is adapting its IT to cope with an expected growth in data from the LHC experiments
Rackspace and Cern update OpenStack with federated cloud support
Collaboration to link multiple clouds together bears fruit in OpenStack Icehouse
Cern picks Microsoft Lync to boost staff collaboration
Mobile working benefits touted as key benefit
Web@25: An amazing journey but we must fight for its future
We must keep the web free, open and neutral, argues V3 news editor Dan Worth
Web@25: Sir Tim Berners-Lee urges the world to protect his creation
Web creator wants to ensure tool remains free for all
Web@25: Sir Tim Berners-Lee's computer where it all began on show at Science Museum
V3 shares some snaps of the historic machine
Cern looks beyond spinning hard disks as data demand explodes
Large Hadron Collider faces large storage problems as the pace of technology can't keep up
Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Higgs boson scientists after Cern experiment success
François Englert and Peter Higgs receive prestigious honour
Google takes Street View to Cern to allow science fans inside physics wonderland
Inside the secrets of the universe
Oracle to work with Cern on systems management
Company to deploy administration tools for databases
RackSpace to provide OpenStack hybrid cloud to CERN
Rackspace technology to store the 25 petabytes of data CERN generates every year