CEO
Taxi for Uber CEO Travis Kalanick!
Kalanick resigns following shareholder pressure, as they watch their supposed $50bn company flush itself down the toilet
Cyber security pros say boards, CEOs and CFOs don't 'get' cyber security risk
Half of infosec pros believe boards have big gaps in their understanding of cyber risk - or don't understand it at all
TalkTalk hack: 18-year old boy in Wales the fifth to be arrested
The first TalkTalk arrest to be on suspicion of blackmail rather than Computer Misuse Act offences
Who's to blame for a data breach?
CIOs at Johnson Matthey, Reckitt Benckiser and other major organisations debate who should take responsibility for data breaches
How RBS's 'data guy' built a bank-changing data lake
RBS's Christian Nelissen talks to Computing about how his 'Superstar DJ' data lake and analytics have become central to the bank's decision making
How can CIOs manage conflict within their team when they've taken a two-speed approach to IT?
The first hurdle for CIOs with 'two speed' IT is to ensure existing employees don't feel like they're worth less than the new kids on the block
Experiment with big data now, and worry about ROI later, advises Pentaho 'guru'
The sooner you discover the best way to exploit big data the better
Chief data officers 'need to play an offensive role' and industry needs more of them, says Teradata governance chief
'It's hard to think of anyone in a company who doesn't use data' says Charles Griffith
Local government CEOs want CIOs to focus on business objectives rather than 'clever' technologies
Talk business, not technology, urge local government CEOs of their IT directors
Virgin Atlantic appoints Don Langford as new CIO
Langford replaces interim David Smith, and before him David Bulman, as the firm's new senior VP of technology
Less than five per cent of senior public-sector staff view their CIO or CTO as a 'driver of change'
CEOs are the main driver of transformation of frontline services according to majority of public-sector staff
Breaking the 'geek' stereotype: How a CIO can become a CEO
While currently a rarity, the number of CIOs getting the top job is likely to grow as the importance of IT and digitalisation increases, finds Sooraj Shah
A CIO's guide to mindfulness
With security headaches and continually emerging technologies and trends, today's technology leaders have never had so many competing demands on their attention. Could mindfulness hold the answer?
Winning a Computing Vendor Excellence Award highlights 'how serious Oracle is about converged infrastructure'
'Winning the award is an important part of Oracle's strategy,' says John Abel
What are you doing to narrow the skills gap?
Matt Hollingsworth, general manager of data analytics company Aquila Insight's London office, discusses the benefits of training your existing workforce to fill skills gaps
CIOs and CTOs argue that their peers DO have the right skills to become CEO
IT leaders hit back against claims made by website owner who sacked former Net-a-Porter CIO
'CIOs don't have the right skills to become CEO,' says website co-owner who sacked former Net-a-Porter CIO
Isabel Rutland wouldn't hire another CIO as a CEO at Discover&Deliver after letting Richard Lloyd-Williams go