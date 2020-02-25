Centrica
Distance DevOps: the challenge of developing across offices and timezones
Panellists discuss the pitfalls of taking DevOps global
Specsaver's Phil Pavitt to leave after three years as global CIO at the company
Phil Pavitt to move on at the end of June this year
How Centrica is using Hadoop, Spark and NoSQL as part of its big data strategy
Centrica deploys tools from Hortonworks, Couchbase, Datastax and CA Technologies in a bid to improve customer satisfaction
Data governance key to British Gas strategy
British Gas information governance manager says data is important in all departments now - not just sales
Centrica signs new deals in IT revamp
Energy firm pays £8m for a one-year contract with SQS and extends deal with Fujitsu