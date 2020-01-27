CCleaner

Security

Avast subsidiary Jumpshot sells every click on antivirus users' PCs

Avast is embroiled in new claims that it spies on users and sells their web browsing data

clock 27 January 2020 • 3 min read

Security

Avast: We're not using CCleaner to spy on users

CCleaner's Active Monitoring feature refuses to be turned off - and end users aren't happy

clock 02 August 2018 • 3 min read

Privacy

Avast details how CCleaner attackers compromised developer workstation in security breach last year

Password re-use weakness enabled attackers to compromise developer's TeamViewer software

clock 20 April 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Piriform attackers were planning a third stage of the CCleaner malware attack - Avast

Only 40 high-tech and telecoms companies were targeted in second-stage attack, claims Avast following forensic examination

clock 12 March 2018 • 2 min read

Security

CCleaner malware: Tech companies targeted by second stage payload

Domains of high-profile tech firms including Microsoft, Google and Samsung were targeted

clock 21 September 2017 • 3 min read

Security

Avast: Cisco Talos didn't discover CCleaner compromise first

Avast claims Morphisec uncovered malware before Cisco and that the compromise began before its acquisition of Piriform

clock 19 September 2017 • 3 min read

Security

Avast's CCleaner compromised to deliver malware to unsuspecting users in August and September, warns Cisco Talos

Anti-virus firm Avast compromised in suspected supply-chain attack

clock 18 September 2017 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read