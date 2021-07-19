ADVERTISEMENT

cbl-mariner

Microsoft releases CBL-Mariner Linux distribution for cloud and edge

Operating Systems

Microsoft releases CBL-Mariner Linux distribution for cloud and edge

Lightweight distro is engineered to manage the internal workings of Microsoft's cloud services

clock 19 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Microsoft launches Windows 365 virtual desktop service

15 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Japan smashes internet speed record at 319 terabits per second

19 July 2021 • 2 min read
03

Google wants employees to return to office despite productivity gains in remote working

16 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

The top IT mistakes small businesses make and how to fix them

14 July 2021 • 5 min read
05

SolarWinds urges customers to patch zero-day flaw actively exploited in the wild

13 July 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT