cash machine
Thailand bank's £265,000 cash machine heist a 'carbon copy' of $2.2m Taiwan ATM attacks
Are ATM fraudsters exploiting known flaws in cash machines to infect them with malware and drain them of money?
$50,000 attack on next-gen ATMs reveals flaws in chip-and-pin card infrastructure
Rapid7's Weston Hecker to show how to milk $50,000 from an ATM in 15 minutes at Black Hat security conference today
Malware targeting Wincor Nixdorf cash machines takes $2.2m from Taiwanese bank's cash machines in one weekend
Surveillance videos show the machines churning out cash - with no apparent tampering
Bank's outsourcing deal enabled 'rogue' employees to make 'improper' payments
Prudential Regulatory Authority fines cash-machine operator Raphael Bank over outsourcing failures
ATM malware found in the wild
GreenDispenser malware cuts out the middleman in banking cyber fraud - enables attackers to directly drain banks' cash machines
Man arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of cyber attacks on UK ATMs using Tyupkin malware
Eastern European gang suspected of using Tyupkin to drain £1.6m from cash machines
Cash machines running Windows being emptied by 'Tyupkin' malware
ATMs across Eastern Europe emptied by malware that instructs the machine to dispense cash without card
Microsoft extends Windows XP anti-malware support as security issue looms over cash machines running the old OS
Limited anti-malware support to continue for Windows XP as banks rush to upgrade cash machines running the aging operating system